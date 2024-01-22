$10K digital detox? Yogurt company introduces a different ‘Dry January’

During Dry January, people typically give up drinking, but this month it could mean hanging up another vice all for a nice chunk of change.

Siggi’s Dairy launched a “digital detox” challenge that will pay $10,000 if you can put down your smartphone for a month.

The amount of time Americans spend on their smartphones varies depending on who did the research.

Statista says that the average in April 2022 was 4 hours and 30 minutes a day. The research group said that by 2024, that will be about nine minutes longer, at 4 hours and 39 minutes a day.

EcoATM, a company that buys old phones, and Siggi’s estimated that number a bit higher at 5.4 hours a day.

So, to help put down the phone and pick up other things — like perhaps a yogurt container — the dairy will give 10 winners $10,000, a smartphone lockbox, a flip phone, a one-month prepaid sim card and 60 cups of yogurt, according to the contest rules.

The prize pack is worth about $11,159 or $111,590 total for all 10 winners.

You can’t just put down the smartphone and enter. There are some rules.

Entrants must be 18 or older and write a 100-500 word essay explaining why you need to go through a digital cold turkey.

The company will then judge the entries on sticking to the theme, creativity and original expression. It expects to announce the winners around Feb. 15.

The contest closes on Jan. 31.

