Top 25 songs in Seattle on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Seattle. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. BOO
- Artist: H3adband
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros
#24. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)
- Artist: KATO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#23. Into Dust
- Artist: Mazzy Star
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in nine other metros
--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 31 other metros
#22. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros
#21. Dream As One (from Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- Artist: Miley Cyrus
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#20. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
#19. Here Comes Your Man
- Artist: Pixies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros
#18. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#17. Crazy Train
- Artist: Ozzy Osbourne
#16. When It's Cold I'd Like to Die (feat. Mimi Goese)
- Artist: Moby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 49 other metros
#15. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#14. Sunshine (My Girl)
- Artist: Wuki
#13. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in four other metros
--- Top three song in 32 other metros
--- Top five song in 49 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros
#12. squabble up
- Artist: Kendrick Lamar
#11. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros
#10. Iron Man
- Artist: Black Sabbath
#9. Sweet Jane
- Artist: Cowboy Junkies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros
#8. Purple Rain
- Artist: Prince & The Revolution
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 41 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#7. Abracadabra
- Artist: Lady Gaga
#6. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in nine other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#5. Bluest Flame
- Artist: Selena Gomez & benny blanco
#4. Espresso Macchiato
- Artist: Tommy Cash
#3. When Doves Cry
- Artist: Prince
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 17 other metros
--- Top three song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros
#2. \
- Artist: David Bowie
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 37 other metros
--- Top three song in 57 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#1. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in 11 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros