Top 25 songs in Seattle on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Seattle. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. BOO

- Artist: H3adband

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros

#24. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)

- Artist: KATO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#23. Into Dust

- Artist: Mazzy Star

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 31 other metros

#22. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros

#21. Dream As One (from Avatar: Fire and Ash)

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#20. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#19. Here Comes Your Man

- Artist: Pixies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros

#18. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#17. Crazy Train

- Artist: Ozzy Osbourne

#16. When It's Cold I'd Like to Die (feat. Mimi Goese)

- Artist: Moby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 49 other metros

#15. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#14. Sunshine (My Girl)

- Artist: Wuki

#13. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in four other metros

--- Top three song in 32 other metros

--- Top five song in 49 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros

#12. squabble up

- Artist: Kendrick Lamar

#11. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#10. Iron Man

- Artist: Black Sabbath

#9. Sweet Jane

- Artist: Cowboy Junkies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros

#8. Purple Rain

- Artist: Prince & The Revolution

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 41 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#7. Abracadabra

- Artist: Lady Gaga

#6. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#5. Bluest Flame

- Artist: Selena Gomez & benny blanco

#4. Espresso Macchiato

- Artist: Tommy Cash

#3. When Doves Cry

- Artist: Prince

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 17 other metros

--- Top three song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#2. \

- Artist: David Bowie

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 57 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#1. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros