Woman hospitalized after assault in Tacoma; police search for suspect

Tacoma police are investigating a sexual assault reported Sunday afternoon after officers responded to a call about a woman screaming on Wapato Street.

Officers arrived around 2:00 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block and discovered an adult woman who an unidentified suspect had assaulted.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Tacoma police detectives and a K-9 unit have been deployed to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect remains at large as of now.

Tacoma police are actively working on the case and ask the public to remain vigilant.

