Two stolen cars recovered, two women arrested at Parkland apartment complex

Two stolen cars were recovered by deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Monday after three stolen cars were spotted at an apartment complex.

On Monday, a deputy saw two suspicious cars parked next to each other at an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Waller Road East in Parkland.

Both cars -- Kias -- were occupied by juveniles and a license plate check revealed both cars were reported stolen.

As the deputy waited for backup to arrive, he watched a person load a black trash bag into a third car, a Hyundai.

A check of that car revealed it had been reported stolen as well.

Before backup could arrive, two of the stolen cars were driven away from the scene.

The deputy laid out spike strips in front of one of the cars, but the driver swerved and drove away.

The other driver, an 18-year-old woman, put her car in reverse and tried to get away but quickly surrendered.

She was arrested and booked into jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the third car, a 15-year-old girl, was also taken into custody and then released to a guardian while charges are pending.

A deputy also found a kitten in one of the cars, which was returned to the owner.

