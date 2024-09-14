Teens arrested after fatal shooting at Sumner party, two others injured

A 30-year-old man is dead, and two teens are injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning in Sumner, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a home on Riverside Drive at 1:58 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers from the Bonney Lake and Puyallup police departments arrived, they found a dark Honda trying to flee the scene.

The car rammed a Bonney Lake police vehicle, but the officer was able to push it into a parked car, stopping the vehicle.

Two 16-year-old males were detained, and a handgun was found on the floor of the car.

Deputies at the scene discovered a severely injured 30-year-old man in the driveway.

Officers applied a chest seal before the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Two other teens, both 16, were also found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital.

One of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dark sedan was booked into Remann Hall for second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, while his passenger was also booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators learned that the shooting took place during a party thrown by the homeowner’s daughter.

One of the 16-year-olds had been kicked out after a fight but returned with the others.

A garage door to the barn was opened, and someone began shooting.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

