Suspect arrested following attempted break-in at Tacoma apartment complex

Tacoma police arrested a man last month after an attempted burglary at an apartment complex, where he ran from officers before being caught in a nearby parking garage, the department reported.

Officers responded to the attempted break-in at the apartment complex after the building manager showed them the damage caused by the suspect while trying to force his way through locked doors.

As officers left the scene, they spotted the suspect, who immediately ran from the area.

Police tracked the suspect’s movements and cornered him in a secure parking garage.

With the suspect contained, officers surrounded the area, and one officer jumped the fence to pursue him, chasing the man straight into the waiting hands of other officers.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail, where he was booked for attempted residential burglary, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.

