Several people hurt -- including children -- after street racing collision in Pierce County

Several people were hurt Thursday after a multi-car collision in Spanaway, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At 11:47 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the report of the collision with several injured people, including children, at Military Road South and Spanaway Loop Road South, at the border of Parkland and Spanaway.

Deputies were told two Dodge Chargers were speeding and the driver in the maroon Charger tried to overtake the other Charger, striking the rear end of another car, causing the collision.

Several people were taken to the hospital. No one had serious injuries.

The causing Charger driver was arrested for reckless driving and released to the hospital.

The driver of the second Charger was cited for reckless driving.

The road will be closed while deputies investigate the scene.

