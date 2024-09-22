Pierce County warns of false school threats circulating online, urges public to report

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has responded to multiple false social media threats targeting schools in the Bethel, Puyallup, and Franklin Pierce School Districts over the past week, the department reported.

According to the department, school resource officers and patrol deputies have been diligently investigating each report, and so far, all threats have been unfounded.

Law enforcement emphasized that this is part of a nationwide trend, with schools and agencies nationwide facing similar issues.

The posts often circulate as screenshots shared thousands of times, causing unnecessary fear among students, parents, and teachers.

In a statement, the sheriff’s department urged the public to report, not repost, any suspicious activity.

“Reporting a threat to law enforcement and sharing valid information on where you saw the threat is very helpful,” the department said.

However, reposting the threats only spreads fear and confusion, as posts are often altered as they are shared.

Authorities stressed that spreading misinformation or exaggerations online creates unnecessary panic and disrupts learning.

“We do not want students missing important days of school due to fear and anxiety. Our kids can’t learn if they don’t feel safe,” the statement read.

The department continues to ask residents to report any unusual activity directly to law enforcement and refrain from reposting threatening messages on social media.

