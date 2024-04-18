Pierce County teacher arrested on charges of child molestation

A Key Peninsula teacher has been arrested after allegations of misconduct involving young students.

On Thursday, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested the 5th grade Evergreen Elementary School teacher.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the allegations concerned molestation or groping by the 34-year-old teacher.

Detectives assigned to the case investigated immediately, while the teacher was removed from the school during the investigation.

An email sent last week from the school district stated, “The allegations concern boundary invasions, verbal statements and potentially touching,” she wrote. “I am sure that, like me, every alarm bell has gone off in your head. I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is not just a priority; it is the foundation upon which our schools operate.”

The teacher was booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of child molestation.

