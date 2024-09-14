Pierce County deputies arrest 21-year-old after 100 mph chase, illegal firearm found

A 21-year-old man was arrested on August 16 after leading Pierce County deputies on a high-speed chase, which ended with the help of K9 Bronco, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 2:25 a.m., a deputy on patrol near Pacific Avenue East and Military Road noticed a vehicle speeding at more than 90 mph.

When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver accelerated to over 100 mph, prompting a pursuit.

The suspect made several quick turns down side streets, and the deputy briefly lost sight of the vehicle, turning off his siren.

The suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Instead of immediately giving chase again, the deputy waited for K9 Bronco to arrive.

As deputies set up a perimeter, they began tracking the suspect with Bronco’s help.

During the search, deputies found a cell phone, a holster, and a loaded high-capacity magazine left behind by the suspect.

The deputies closed in as neighbors began calling in reports of a man running through their yards.

K9 Bronco led officers to an open field where the suspect had hidden.

The man gave himself away by shouting, “Just don’t let him bite me,” allowing deputies to take him into custody.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for a shoulder injury before being booked into jail on charges of reckless driving, eluding police, and possession of an illegal firearm.

