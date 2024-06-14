Person injured after driver crashes inside of apartment unit in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A person has been injured inside their apartment unit when a car crashed into the building Friday afternoon.

At 2:59 p.m., deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, and the Graham Fire Department responded to the report of a car inside an apartment at Glacier Run by Sunrise.

According to photos from the scene, the car was completely inside the apartment.

Floors above the scene were evacuated as a transport.

A person inside the home was treated for minor injuries and transported to a hospital.

The driver was unharmed.

Crews on scene of a car into building in the Sunrise area. Floors above evacuated for precaution. Occupant in home transported with minor injuries driver unharmed. pic.twitter.com/jVpXdawOLJ — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) June 14, 2024

