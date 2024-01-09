One person rescued after tree falls on car in Tacoma

Firefighters with the Tacoma Fire Department rescued a person after a tree fell on their car Tuesday afternoon.

The large tree fell, trapping the person inside, in the 4700 block of South 48th Street.

Crews worked to stabilize the tree and the car, then safely removed the person from the car.

The person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

