South Sound News

One person rescued after tree falls on car in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

One person rescued after tree falls on car in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters with the Tacoma Fire Department rescued a person after a tree fell on their car Tuesday afternoon.

The large tree fell, trapping the person inside, in the 4700 block of South 48th Street.

Crews worked to stabilize the tree and the car, then safely removed the person from the car.

The person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read