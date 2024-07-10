New video shows Tacoma police rescuing two people, cat from burning boat

A new video released Tuesday shows Tacoma police working to extinguish a boat fire on the northeast end of Commencement Bay on July 4.

The incident began when the boat suddenly erupted in flames, prompting a swift response from the Tacoma Police Department Marine Services Unit (MSU).

The MSU quickly rescued two people and their cat from the bay’s cold waters.

New video footage captured the dramatic moment of their rescue.

Tugboats from Centerline Logistics assisted by dousing the flames with water until Tacoma Fire’s Fireboat Destiny arrived on the scene.

By 10:20 a.m., crews reported that the fire had been successfully put out. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

