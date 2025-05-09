Road to Hoh Rain Forest reopens after months-long closure

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — The main road to the Hoh Rain Forest has officially reopened after being closed for several months, bringing relief to nearby workers, hikers, and small business owners.

The Upper Hoh Road was severely damaged by a storm last November, preventing access to one of Washington’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

According to Jefferson County officials, approximately 450,000 people visited the rain forest in 2024 — a critical flow of tourism that many local businesses rely on for survival.

“It’s a monetary value not only to our business, but to the whole community because they stop at the grocery stores, the gas stations — it affects every business in town,” said Bruce Guckenberg, manager at Sally’s Drive-In.

Governor Bob Ferguson led a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the road’s reopening. The state spent more than $600,000 to complete repairs, with an additional $20,000 in private funding contributing to the effort.

“I just realized the impact this road has on the whole area — the whole community, the business community, the city of Forks,” Ferguson told KIRO 7 News. “They depend on the tourists and visitors who want to go hiking and climbing, like me, and who spend dollars at the coffee shops, the restaurants, the gas stations.”

Dozens of vehicles lined the freshly reopened road Thursday morning, with eager visitors waiting to access the popular destination — including two college students who drove from Florida to attend the event.

“Inspiring — the way they all spoke about this. You could feel it,” said Constantine Moskes. “We’re kids from Florida. Nature is big there, but not like these parks, man. This is big. Maybe we can’t grasp how big it is, but from their words — one word: inspiring.”,

