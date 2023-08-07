Four suspects, including 3 minors, arrested for shooting at Tacoma police

Four people, including an adult male and three juveniles, were arrested on Monday morning after a drive-by shooting led to a pursuit.

The shooting was reported in Tacoma on 96th and Hosmer at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

A car with four people inside fired multiple shots, presumably at an officer, according to a Tacoma Police spokesperson.

The shots fired led to a pursuit, which ended up about a half-mile away in unincorporated Pierce County, near SR-512 and Steele Street South.

The car stopped and caught on fire for an unknown reason, which Tacoma firefighters extinguished.

All four people in the car ran out, leading to a short foot chase where all four people were arrested.

All four were taken into custody on several charges, including drive-by shooting and “firearm-related charges,” according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The adult male, who was driving the car, also faces charges of eluding law enforcement.

©2023 Cox Media Group