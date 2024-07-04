Fatal motorcycle crash, road rage shooting in Pierce County

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday evening in Pierce County.

At 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the single-vehicle collision at 65th Avenue East near 200th Street East.

The rider was traveling south on 65th Avenue East at a high rate of speed when he veered off the roadway.

Firefighters arrived and pronounced the man dead.

According to the PCSD, the rider had been drinking and was not wearing a helmet. There were no witnesses to the collision.

Later that night, at 10:19 p.m., a man called 911 to report that he had been shot at 102nd Street South and Park Avenue South.

Bystanders assisted the man, applying pressure to his wounds until deputies arrived and provided further medical aid.

The man was eventually transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, and detectives were unable to interview the victim. The incident is believed to be related to a road rage incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

