Deputies searching for armed robbery suspects in Pierce County

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for an armed robbery.

At about 6:11 a.m. on Dec. 16, two men robbed a 76 gas station at 13818 Purdy Drive Northwest in Gig Harbor.

The two men are described as Black and in their late teens to early 20s, both tall with medium builds.

They fled in a gray, four-door sedan with black wheels. It may have been a 2010 Dodge Avenger.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case.

