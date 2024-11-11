Buckley man arrested for DUI after truck nearly crashes into home

A man was arrested on DUI charges Saturday, Nov. 2, after his truck reportedly came to a stop in the front yard of a Buckley home, narrowly missing the residence, according to Pierce County deputies.

Deputies were called to the scene at 10:22 p.m. after residents reported the truck’s close call with their house.

Upon arrival, deputies found the truck’s lone occupant appearing visibly intoxicated.

When deputies asked the man to exit the vehicle, he refused.

As they attempted to detain him, the man resisted by gripping the steering wheel, making it difficult for deputies to pull him from the truck.

Deputies eventually managed to free his hand from the wheel, bring him to the ground, and place him in handcuffs.

The man was transported to a hospital for evaluation, where deputies obtained a warrant for a blood draw as part of their DUI investigation.

After he was medically cleared, he was booked into Pierce County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

©2024 Cox Media Group