Armed suspect linked to dispensary burglaries caught after foot chase in Tacoma

Tacoma Police, with the help of K9 Odin, captured an armed suspect linked to a series of dispensary burglaries following a high-speed chase, according to a statement from the department.

Police released bodycam of the Sept. 15 incident on Saturday.

The suspect ran away after the chase but was quickly apprehended thanks to the coordinated efforts of officers and K9 Odin.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries targeting local dispensaries.

Tacoma Police praised the teamwork that led to the successful capture of the suspect.

