Senior-targeted fraud attempt thwarted by bank employee

KENT, Wash. — On Wednesday, May 29, just before 6 p.m., a Kent police officer responded to the BECU credit union for a fraud in progress. Luckily, a BECU employee was able to spot the fraud attempt and contact authorities before the man was able to steal $2K from a Kent senior. The man drove off before he could be identified and contacted.

According to officers, this particular fraud attempt has been used before to prey on kindhearted seniors. The suspect will approach their victim and tell a sob story about needing help. In this particular instance, the senior was approached at Home Depot, but this scam also occurs commonly in banks, supermarkets, and other business parking lots.

Often, the suspect pretends to be a “penniless victim of crime, recently evicted with children, or have no money to get home”.

The suspect slowly ups the amount of money they are requesting, usually offering a flashy item, in fact worthless, as collateral. They then drive or follow the victim to a bank or ATM. Once the victim withdraws the money, they never see the suspect again. There is usually limited suspect information because the suspect steers clear of cameras and does not enter the bank or store.

In this case, the BECU employee believed that his elderly customer was being targeted for fraud and called 911. The suspect was waiting in a vehicle in the parking lot and fled before police arrived. The suspect was a man with black hair, aged 45 to 50. The getaway car was a white Mercedes SUV with an unknown plate.

Officers warn that these fraud attempts frequently target trusting seniors, and remind the public to share this information with friends and family who may be elderly or not as fraud-savvy. Police say to walk away immediately if approached, report any concerns to the store, and call 911 if worried.

For more information on fraud crimes targeting seniors, visit the U.S. Department of Justice website.

