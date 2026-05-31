TUKWILA, Wash. — One driver was arrested for DUI, multiple people were injured, and multiple gallons of milk were spilled out onto I-5 in Tukwila after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck on Sunday, according to Trooper Watts with the Washington State Patrol.

The on-ramp from Trosper Road to NB I-5 was blocked after the semi-truck rolled over, and troopers stated they were expecting extended closures for the ramp.

DUI driver arrested after semi-truck crashes on I-5 in Tukwila, spills gallons of milk onto highway Photo Courtesy of a KIRO 7 viewer

At least one other vehicle was involved, and the driver of that vehicle was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

Mainline traffic was experiencing delays due to the traffic control in place at the bottom of the ramp, which was allowing crews the space they needed to get things cleaned up, Trooper Watts stated at around 4 p.m.

The ramp from Trosper Rd. to NB I-5 is blocked for a semi-rollover collision. There are injuries being reported and the semi trailer is leaking multiple gallons of milk.



Troopers are just arriving and extended closures are expected for the on-ramp. — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) May 31, 2026

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