KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old Kent man was convicted of 17 federal felonies on Tuesday in connection with a crew he led in armed robberies of marijuana dispensaries, banks, and credit unions.

Shannon Hartfield recruited, supplied, and managed a group of younger people who conducted a robbery spree throughout the Puget Sound region between December 2021 and June 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

After a week-long jury trial, the jury deliberated for roughly three days. U.S. District Judge Lauren King scheduled Hartfield’s sentencing for Aug. 25.

6-month spree spanning dispensaries, credit unions, and banks

During the conspiracy, Hartfield assumed a managerial role when the armed robberies were carried out. He would recruit others to join his robbery group, often juveniles, some being as young as 14 years old.

Hartfield would recruit members through social media and text messages. Hartfield and his co-conspirators would select the robbery targets, provide firearms to group members, and issue vehicles for members to escape the scene, often at high rates of speed.

‘Robbery as a team sport’: Kent man convicted of 17 felonies in armed crime spree across Puget Sound A photo of Shannon Hartfield’s crew robbing a Puget Sound region business. (Photos courtesy of the Department of Justice)

On February 17, 2022, Hartfield and his crew robbed Kushman’s and Have a Heart dispensaries in Snohomish County. Hartfield also supervised the robberies of Lucid Cannabis in Auburn and West Seattle Dispensary on March 11, 2022. On April 18, 2022, Hartfield and his group targeted Forbidden Cannabis in Lacey.

‘Robbery as a team sport’: Kent man convicted of 17 felonies in armed crime spree across Puget Sound A photo of Shannon Hartfield’s crew robbing a Puget Sound region business. (Photos courtesy of the Department of Justice)

Later in May 2022, after Hartfield and members of his robbery crew had been arrested and questioned by police in connection with the robberies, Hartfield decided to switch up his scheme and target credit unions and banks.

‘Robbery as a team sport’: Kent man convicted of 17 felonies in armed crime spree across Puget Sound A photo of Shannon Hartfield’s crew robbing a Puget Sound region business. (Photos courtesy of the Department of Justice)

On May 26, 2022, two credit unions were targeted by a robbery crew: Seattle Credit Union and Sound Credit Union. On June 7, 2022, the co-conspirators failed in an attempt to rob a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint. The crew then moved on to rob a Salal Credit Union and held the tellers at gunpoint.

The last incident occurred on June 17, 2022, when the group robbed a Chase Bank branch in Kent and was arrested soon after by law enforcement. Hartfield has been in police custody since that incident.

Kent man faces nearly a quarter-century in prison for robbery spree across Puget Sound

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristine Foerster said Hartfield viewed the robberies as a sport and spoke to his role in the crime spree.

“Shannon Hartfield saw robbery as a team sport — he helped recruit the players, he directed the plays, he supplied equipment, shared in the winnings, and now he is legally responsible for the actions of his team,” Foerster said.

In total, Hartfield was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of robbery, three counts of bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery, one count of attempted armed bank robbery, and six counts of using a firearm in a crime of violence. The DOJ noted the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Each of the robbery counts is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The armed bank robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Using a firearm in a violent crime is punishable by a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison, which runs consecutively to any other sentence imposed in the case. Hartfield faces a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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