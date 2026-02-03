Seattle police arrest 18-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested an 18-year-old man after a drive-by shooting in South Seattle on Sunday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting along South Brighton Street just before 8 p.m.

Police say a sergeant quickly found the suspect vehicle, but the driver sped off.

Officers followed the car from the New Holly neighborhood towards Beacon Avenue South and South Webster Street before the driver pulled over and was arrested without incident.

Police say they recovered shell casings from the vehicle before taking the car for further evidence search, since officers believe the gun is inside.

No property damage or injuries occurred during the shooting.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for Drive-by-Shooting and Eluding a Police Vehicle.

