Seattle man charged with hate crime after threats left on synagogue voicemail, court records say

A Seattle man is charged with a hate crime after prosecutors say he left threatening and anti-Jewish voicemails on a Capitol Hill synagogue’s main phone line, according to court records filed in King County Superior Court.

Joshua Cole Scott, 30, is charged with one count of hate crime.

Prosecutors allege Scott left two voicemails at Temple De Hirsch Sinai Synagogue, located at 1511 East Pike Street, that included hateful language and threats directed at members of the Jewish congregation.

According to the charging documents, the synagogue’s operations director reported receiving two voicemails late the evening of Dec. 12 after calls to the synagogue’s main number were forwarded to her phone.

The messages, which lasted nearly two minutes each, contained anti-Jewish hate speech.

The second voicemail escalated in tone and included a threat to kill members of the congregation.

Prosecutors allege the caller stated, “When I find you, I’m going to f****** murder you,” and made repeated references to the Holocaust, including, “Six million isn’t going to be enough by the way… Six million is gonna be a f****** starter pack.”

Court records say the operations director told police she believed she and the congregation were in reasonable danger.

She contacted Seattle police and notified synagogue leadership and security officials due to the nature and escalation of the calls.

Investigators traced the phone number used to leave the messages to Scott, according to the documents.

Police contacted him by phone and later went to his apartment building near downtown Seattle.

Officers arrested Scott at his home without incident.

Prosecutors say Scott admitted to making the calls.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is asking the court to keep bail set at $150,000, citing concerns about community safety given the threats made toward a religious group.

Prosecutors are also seeking a court order prohibiting Scott from contacting the operations manager or the synagogue.

Court filings state Scott does not have a history of violent convictions, though he has previous arrests for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

The documents also note Scott told officers he is a Navy veteran and referenced mental health issues during the arrest.

According to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, this is the 23rd hate crime referred to their department this year. Last year there were 18.

