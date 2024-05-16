Renton PD asks for neighborhood videos in drive-by shooting investigation

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are looking for any home or dash cam video footage of a red BMW involved in multiple drive-by shootings on Saturday, May 4, in the Skyway area of Renton.

Specifically, the police are looking for footage of Langston Hill South Road towards Southwest Sunset Boulevard between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The red, 2013, four-door BMW 328 was involved in multiple drive-by shootings that Saturday, firing at motorists and causing damage to multiple cars.

Pictures are attached of the BMW, Washington License plate #CEU3515, which is now in police custody.

If you have any video of the car on the date and times specified, you are asked to contact tjarratt@rentonwa.gov and reference case #24-4807.

