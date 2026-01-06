A rare milestone: City of Lakewood reports zero homicides in 2025

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The City of Lakewood is entering 2026 celebrating a miraculous achievement — zero homicides over an entire year.

The last homicide reported in Lakewood was on December 22, 2024.

“We are fortunate to report none since that time,” Lakewood Police Chief Patrick Smith stated. “We hope to continue the homicide free momentum into 2026.”

According to the Lakewood Police Department, a zero-homicide 2025 was made possible thanks to implementing new technology, adjusting officer work hours and schedules, adding full-time business district patrols, utilizing more drones, and maintaining crime data. But all of this wouldn’t have been possible without the department’s outstanding officers.

“As we celebrate 2026, we want to take a moment to thank our Lakewood community,” Smith said. “Thank you for supporting the Lakewood Police Department. Thank you for trusting us to help keep our city safe. And thank you for allowing us to serve you every day — from routine questions, calls for service, to animal control, and during some of life’s most important and difficult moments.”

Additionally, aggravated assaults dropped by 20.1%, forced sexual assaults are down 23.4%, burglaries are down 42.8%, motor vehicle thefts are down 53.8%, and larcenies are down 18.1%.

“We believe our crime trends are moving in the right direction-down, because your safety is paramount to us,” Smith said. “In 2026, we look forward to continuing to strengthen core partnerships with the community to bring you the best quality service a department can provide.”

©2026 Cox Media Group