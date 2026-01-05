Pinpoint Alert: Heavy mountain snow, rain, and strong winds forecast for Tuesday

With a system moving in expected to bring heavy snow in the mountains and strong winds in the lowlands, KIRO 7 is calling a Pinpoint Alert for Tuesday.

While it will be mainly dry and quiet the remainder of Monday, the next weather system will bring a cooler Northwest flow on Tuesday.

It’ll be breezy to windy in the lowlands with the potential for widespread wind gusts topping 40mph in the lowlands Tuesday morning through early Tuesday afternoon.

The windiest spots like Whidbey Island and the coast could have some 50+mph gusts. There could be some minor wind impacts and isolated power outages. The wind will taper later on Tuesday afternoon and rain will also be heavy at times through the day.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades with Tuesday likely to bring 2-4′ of snow through Thursday. Around 18-24″ of snow is expected for Stevens and around 12-18″ for Snoqualmie Pass Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Pass travel will be very difficult at times with the most treacherous weather likely Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

There could be a brief break in the action on Wednesday morning but a second shot of lowland rain and mountain snow comes later Wednesday into Thursday.

During this period, snow levels will fall and by Wednesday night and Thursday morning, snow levels will fall down to around 1,000 feet. This means there could be some wet snow accumulation in the foothills and also in parts of Whatcom County where it will be colder, though significant travel impacts aren’t likely.

The chance of lowland snow is far less close to the water, though in any heavy showers, we could see some wet snow along with rain – especially Thursday morning when temperatures are their coolest.

It looks like it could dry out by Friday into next weekend with morning fog and some afternoon sunshine.

