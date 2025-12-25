Officers seize 50 pounds of meth wrapped as Christmas presents

KENTUCKY — Police seized drugs disguised as Christmas presents during a narcotics investigation in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Jeffersontown Police wrote in a social media post that they arrested a 23-year-old man after seizing over 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers say the suspect arrived at the location and attempted to walk away. But officers arrested him.

Police searched his truck and found drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts, according to the social media post.

“No amount of festive wrapping can disguise the harm these drugs inflict on families and communities,” said Chief Richard Sanders. “The coordinated efforts of partner agencies ensured these holiday-wrapped packages never reached the streets.”

The suspect told police that he was traveling from Iowa and planning to sell the drugs, the social media post said.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

