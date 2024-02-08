Man injured in Bothell shooting after standoff during domestic violence situation

A standoff with a domestic violence suspect in Bothell ended with a deputy-involved shooting and an injured man early Thursday morning.

At about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bothell Police Department responded to reports of a physical domestic violence situation at the Autumn Chase Apartments in the 20400 block of Bothell-Everett Highway.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man barricaded inside an apartment with a 56-year-old woman and child being held against their will.

Deputies were able to enter the apartment and deployed a Taser, but it was unsuccessful.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the man charged deputies with a weapon and a deputy fired his gun and struck the man.

The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. No one else was seriously injured.

