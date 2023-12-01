Firefighters investigate after fire inside Woodinville Target

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Firefighters in Woodinville responded to a fire inside Target Thursday evening, according to the Bothell Fire Department.

Alongside Eastside Fire & Rescue, Bothell firefighters evacuated the building around 8 p.m.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews will continue to be on scene while the building is ventilated and the fire investigation is completed. Fire investigation by KCSO. pic.twitter.com/isQekbcOxK — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) December 1, 2023

The Woodinville Target is having some issues this evening. Posted by Tracy Miller on Thursday, November 30, 2023

