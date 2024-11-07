Wildfire threatens thousands of Southern California homes

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters were struggling to contain a fast-moving wildfire in Ventura County, California.

According to firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, more than 14,000 acres have burned with zero containment.

It’s been dubbed the ‘Mountain Fire’ and is threatening upwards of 3,500 homes according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The fire started Wednesday and strong winds are propelling it through the hillside.

Evacuation orders are in place for parts of the Camarillo Heights area.

An evacuation center has been setup at Padre Serra Parrish in Camarillo and a large animal evacuation center has been established at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Almost 70,000 utility customers across the Southland had power cut as of Thursday morning “due to heightened wildfire risk,” according to the utility company.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No word how many homes have been destroyed.

Ventura County Fire says at least 800 firefighters are working around the clock to contain the flames.

Videos from the department share a glimpse into what they’re up against:

#mountainfire update; as of 10:30 pm the fire is currently at 14,187 acres, with at least 800 firefighters currently assigned to the incident. Firefighting operations continue through the night with both ground resources and night flying helicopters.



Hundreds of mutual aid… pic.twitter.com/vT4Z56ibj0 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 7, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group