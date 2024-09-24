Trump and Vance face criminal charges for false claims about Springfield’s Haitian community

The Haitian Bridge Alliance has filed a criminal complaint in Clark County Municipal Court of Ohio against former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, accusing them of inciting violence and spreading dangerous misinformation about the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio.

The complaint, filed Sunday, outlines multiple charges, including disrupting public services, making false alarms, and telecommunications harassment.

These charges stem from false statements made by both Trump and Vance, which the suit claims led to widespread fear, chaos, and even bomb threats targeting the local Haitian population.

The complaint alleges that Trump and Vance made baseless accusations during campaign rallies and public appearances, falsely claiming that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were engaging in harmful practices, such as eating pets and spreading infectious diseases.

Though local officials swiftly debunked these claims, they were widely circulated on social media and news outlets, amplifying their impact.

According to the lawsuit, the inflammatory rhetoric caused significant disruptions to daily life in Springfield.

Schools, hospitals, and government offices were evacuated due to bomb threats, causing panic among residents and a substantial strain on public services.

Local authorities were forced to mobilize law enforcement and emergency resources to address the threats and ensure public safety, further straining community resources.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance argues that Trump and Vance’s actions directly harmed Springfield’s Haitian community, subjecting them to undue scrutiny, fear, and violence.

The complaint outlines how the false allegations fostered an environment of hostility, with many Haitian residents reportedly receiving threats and being harassed.

Community members described living in fear as a result of the unfounded accusations, with some families afraid to leave their homes or send their children to school.

In the legal filing, the organization seeks justice for Haitian residents and calls for arrest warrants for Trump and Vance.

The complaint refers to their public comments as part of a “campaign of lies” designed to stoke racial and xenophobic tensions, creating an atmosphere where violence and public disorder could thrive.

The lawsuit details incidents where Trump and Vance’s comments led to public safety threats.

One notable event occurred when multiple bomb threats were made to local schools and community centers following a rally in which Vance reiterated the false claims.

The resulting evacuations left hundreds of students and staff members in a state of panic, while local businesses also reported receiving threats.

Despite Springfield officials’ attempts to dispel the rumors, the damage was already done, with social media platforms continuing to spread the misinformation.

This led to an ongoing cycle of fear and disruption in the community.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance believes that Trump and Vance should be held accountable for their roles in this situation, citing the need for legal action to prevent further harm to the community.

The charges against Trump and Vance include disrupting public services, telecommunications harassment, and false alarms, all of which carry significant penalties.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance also urged the court to take swift action to address the consequences of their actions, emphasizing the importance of restoring peace and security for Springfield’s Haitian residents.

KIRO 7 sister station WHIO reached out to Trump’s team and received the following statement:

“President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country. President Trump will secure our border and put an end to the chaos that illegal immigration brings to our communities.”

©2024 Cox Media Group