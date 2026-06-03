Tropical Storm Amanda is the first of the Pacific hurricane season, meteorologists say

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Amanda formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, marking the first tropical cyclone of the season, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was at sea and posed no immediate threat to land.

The Pacific hurricane season started May 15. The Atlantic hurricane season began Monday, and no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year.

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