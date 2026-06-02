59-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after striking elk in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 59-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into an elk in east Pierce County on Monday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling west on SR 162, between Crocker and Orting, when he struck the elk, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

The rider, an Olympia man, was injured in the collision and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was treated for his injuries.

The man was wearing a helmet when he collided with the elk, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The roadway was blocked for roughly 40 minutes following the collision.

No information was provided on the physical well-being of the elk.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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