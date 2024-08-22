Tipsy toddler: California restaurant mistakenly serves child alcohol

SALINAS, California — A California couple is warning parents to check their children’s drinks when dining out.

Noemi Valencia told KSBW 8 that Fujiyama, a Japanese restaurant in Salinas accidentally gave their child cooking wine.

The manager of the restaurant told KSBW 8 the entire thing was a mistake, and that the wine was in a container mislabeled as apple juice.

“She was swaying, she was falling over, she was leaning on the walls, she couldn’t hold her head up, she was slurring her words,” the toddler’s mother, told the news station.

The toddler was rushed to the emergency room where, according to KSBW 8, the toddler had a blood alcohol level of 0.12 which is well above the legal limit.

The little girl has recovered.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it is aware of the incident and is working with local authorities to investigate.

