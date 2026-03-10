Texas women accused of using ‘crow drones’ to fly drugs into prison

Two women from Texas were arrested and stand accused of using a drone to fly plastic crows filled with contraband into a Louisiana prison.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Melanie Jean Worthington and 41-year-old Kassy Marie Cole filled the birds with phones and drugs and then dropped them from a drone onto the grounds of the prison.

The department shared a picture of the fake bird on its social media accounts.

Deputies say the two women admitted to being paid $40,000 to smuggle the items in.

10 people have been arrested, accused of trying to smuggle items into the federal prison in Grant Parish in 2026.

©2026 Cox Media Group