Rangers replacing injured Josh Jung with top prospect Justin Foscue

The Texas Rangers lost one of their best hitters Monday night when third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist after being hit by a pitch.

However, that presents an opportunity for one of the team's top prospects. Infielder Justin Foscue was called up and will join the team for Tuesday's game, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jung was injured while swinging at a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays reliever Phil Maton in the ninth inning. The second-year star immediately left the game and was quickly diagnosed with a fractured wrist, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

It's unknown how long Jung will be sidelined. Whether or not he needs surgery will likely be a factor in his recovery timeline.

The third baseman was off to a blazing start for the reigning World Series champions, batting .412 with a 1.415 OPS, two home runs and six RBI in his first 19 plate appearances of the season. Before leaving Monday's game, Jung batted 3-for-4 with a home run, stolen base and four RBI.

Last year, Jung compiled a .266 average and .781 OPS with 23 homers, 25 doubles and 70 RBI and finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year balloting in his first full MLB season. However, injuries have been an issue for Jung. He was out for six weeks last season with a fractured left thumb and struggled with a calf injury this spring.

The Rangers have infield depth with Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, and Duran is expected to take over for Jung at third base. But the injury gives Texas a chance to give Foscue some major league at-bats while helping out around the infield.

Rated the team's No. 5 prospect by MLB.com, Foscue, 25, batted .266 with an .862 OPS, 18 home runs, 31 doubles, 84 RBI and 14 steals for Triple-A Round Rock last season. A 2020 first-round pick out of Mississippi State, he nearly made the big-league roster during spring training.