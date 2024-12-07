Police found backpack carried by the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW YORK — New York City police say they have found a backpack carried by the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The department says the backpack was found in Central Park on Friday, three days after the shooting.

Another new development Friday: law enforcement said that new surveillance video shows the suspect riding the subway and visiting establishments in Manhattan and provided more clues about his actions in the days before the attack.

Police officials say the gunman left New York City by bus sometime after the shooting.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told CNN they have video showing the gunman leaving the scene and riding a bicycle to Central Park before taking a taxi cab to a bus depot.

Kenny said that police do not yet have the name of the suspected shooter and they are still waiting for DNA evidence to be processed.

Police believe it was a targeted attack after discovering the words “Defend,” “Deny,” and “Depose” written on the bullets.

On Thursday, New York police released these photos of the suspect:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

