Michigan vet gets jail time after refusing to return elderly dog to homeless owner

A Michigan veterinarian was sentenced to 10 days in jail for refusing to return an elderly pit bull mix to a homeless man after finding the dog tied to a truck in Grand Rapids, according to the Associated Press.

Grand Rapids District Judge Angela Ross handed down the sentence Monday, rejecting a request from veterinarian Dr. Amanda Hergenreder’s attorney for 120 hours of community service instead of jail time.

In addition to the 10-day jail term, Hergenreder must pay $1,000 in restitution for the misdemeanor larceny conviction.

The case dates back a year, when Hergenreder was in Grand Rapids for a professional conference.

While getting coffee, she saw a 16-year-old pit bull mix tied to a truck outside a shop.

She later told the court she believed the dog was in poor condition and needed urgent medical help.

She took him to her clinic in Millington, roughly two hours away, where she treated a severe urinary tract infection and removed a rotted tooth.

Prosecutors said her decision to keep the dog — named Vinnie by his owner, Chris Hamilton — crossed the line after she refused to return him.

Hamilton, who did not have permanent housing at the time, told authorities the dog was his longtime companion.

Hergenreder argued that she acted out of her ethical duty as a veterinarian and noted that the dog did not have a current license, but a jury convicted her after a two-day trial.

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Hergenreder said she believed she was helping a “dog in distress,” but acknowledged she should have handled the situation differently.

“I failed to honor the bond between Vinnie and Mr. Hamilton. I failed to recognize the heartbreak that would follow,” she said. “I failed to stop, think, and ask questions.”

Vinnie — whom Hergenreder had renamed Biggby — was euthanized in July due to declining health associated with his advanced age.

Hergenreder’s attorney, Miles Greengard, said the defense was disappointed with the jail sentence but took comfort in knowing the dog spent his last months in a stable environment.

“We take solace in the fact that Biggby/Vinnie spent his last few months in a warm, safe, loving, caring environment,” he said.

Hamilton has not made a public statement on the sentencing.

