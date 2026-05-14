Kitsap County deputies and Bremerton police team up to catch bank robbery suspects

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies and Bremerton police teamed up to catch a couple of bank robbery suspects earlier this week.

In a video released by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and police can be seen surrounding an SUV with two men inside.

The two men were suspected of a bank robbery at a Kitsap Credit Union branch in unincorporated Bremerton on Tuesday evening.

According to deputies, one of the men walked into the bank just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, passing a note to an employee with a threat and a demand for cash.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies reportedly obtained a description of the getaway vehicle, and it was quickly spotted by a former KCSO cadet who is now working as an animal control officer.

After she radioed the location, Bremerton police joined KCSO deputies in making a “high-risk traffic stop,” taking both suspects into custody.

Deputies reportedly recovered cash stolen in the heist, along with other evidence, and both men were booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

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