Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe against him

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress, ending an ethics probe into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct and drug use after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for attorney general.

Gaetz’s nomination was one of several Trump made today as he continues to flesh out his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats are awaiting the outcome of crucial U.S. House races in California, as the GOP is within one win of maintaining control of the chamber next year.

