Man in critical condition after falling 50 feet from scoreboard at Pittsburgh Steelers stadium

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A stadium worker is in critical condition after falling from the main scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says medics, fire and police responded to the stadium around 10 p.m. Saturday for the reported fall of a worker.

Upon arrival, first responders learned from other stadium personnel that a man had fallen around 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a mid-level catwalk area.

In a statement, Acrisure Stadium officials say the man was installing production equipment in preparation for the Steelers’ Sunday Night Football game when he fell.

Once medics and firefighters got to the man, they stabilized him and loaded him into a Stokes basket, then lowered him to an ambulance waiting below using a ropes system.

The public safety official says the man suffered severe injuries, mainly to his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

