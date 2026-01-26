Kīlauea’s recent eruption causes dangerous conditions in Hawaii

HAWAII — One of the world’s most active volcanoes erupted again, threatening the safety of nearby communities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Kīlauea shot lava as high as 1575 feet during the episode that started at noon on Saturday.

This event lasted only eight hours.

In addition to lava, gas, and solid material like tephra into the air, which could endanger people visiting the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

Tephra is a fine glass like particles found in volcanic gas that irrtate the eyes and skin.

USGS says Kīlauea has had a series of active eruptions since Dec. 23, 2024, with eruptions usually lasting about 12 hours.

Although the eruption has ended, nearby communities have been asked to stay on alert.

Weak winds during episode 41 lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea, which began just before noon today (January 24), have caused hazardous conditions in the areas of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and neighboring communities.



— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) January 25, 2026

