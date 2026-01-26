National

Kīlauea’s recent eruption causes dangerous conditions in Hawaii

By KIRO 7 News Staff
US--Hawaii-Volcano FILE -This image from webcam footage provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains shooting up in the air in the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Oct. 1, 2025, in Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File) (AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

HAWAII — One of the world’s most active volcanoes erupted again, threatening the safety of nearby communities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Kīlauea shot lava as high as 1575 feet during the episode that started at noon on Saturday.

This event lasted only eight hours.

In addition to lava, gas, and solid material like tephra into the air, which could endanger people visiting the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

Tephra is a fine glass like particles found in volcanic gas that irrtate the eyes and skin.

USGS says Kīlauea has had a series of active eruptions since Dec. 23, 2024, with eruptions usually lasting about 12 hours.

Although the eruption has ended, nearby communities have been asked to stay on alert.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read