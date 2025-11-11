Idaho home torn apart by excavator hours before move-in

A man was arrested early Tuesday after a newly constructed and recently sold home was torn apart with an excavator, according to the Post Falls Police Department.

Post Falls, Idaho, is just east of Spokane.

Dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls around 5:38 a.m. reporting that someone was destroying the house near West Alsea Avenue and West Platte Court.

The home had been finished and purchased but had not yet been occupied.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle leaving the area and stopped it as they began investigating the reports.

Police said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Fred Kudrna, was taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, felony burglary and felony malicious injury to property.

Detectives said the initial investigation shows Kudrna works in construction and lives a transient lifestyle, though a motive has not been identified.

Officers are working with the homebuilder and witnesses as the case continues, and additional charges may be considered.

