Honda recalls over 400,000 Civic sedans over wheel detachment issues

National — If you drive a Honda Civic, you might want to check your wheels.

Honda is recalling more than 400,000 Civic sedans because some wheel nuts could come loose — and in rare cases, the wheels might even fall off while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem affects 2016-2021 Civic models equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels.

The agency warns that if the issue isn’t fixed, it could lead to serious accidents.

Owners of the specified Honda Civic models are asked to contact their local dealership.

Honda is offering free inspections and replacements of the wheels and hubs at its dealerships.

