Harris vs. Trump: What do expect during tonight’s presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet in Philadelphia tonight for their first — and perhaps their only — debate ahead of the November presidential election.

The debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and will be hosted by ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis.

According to ABC News, it will last 90 minutes.

You can watch it on KIRO 7 starting at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. ABC is allowing other TV networks to simulcast the event.

The rules will be nearly identical to those for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden which took place before he bowed out of the race to endorse Harris.

ABC News says there will be no live audience and microphones will only be turned on when it’s a candidate’s turn to speak.

Candidates will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes.

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to debate on Oct. 1 in New York City. The debate will be hosted by CBS News.

©2024 Cox Media Group