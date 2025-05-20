George Wendt, beloved ‘Cheers’ actor known for playing Norm, dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for his role as Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, died peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his home, according to a family spokesperson.

He was 76.

Wendt’s portrayal of Norm, the barfly whose entrance was famously met with a chorus of “Norm!” from fellow patrons, was a staple of Cheers throughout its 11-season run from 1982 to 1993.

Rest in power George Wendt. One of the greatest character actors of our generation.



A compilation of Norm replies in his honor. pic.twitter.com/B21oWtg3ur — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 20, 2025

The character became one of the most recognizable and beloved figures on the series, earning Wendt six straight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, though he never won.

After Cheers concluded, Wendt briefly starred in The George Wendt Show on CBS. Despite high hopes, the series was canceled after only a few episodes.

He continued to embody Norm Peterson in various other appearances, including a guest spot on Frasier, a spin-off of Cheers.

Wendt also frequently portrayed himself in other television series, such as The Simpsons, The Larry Sanders Show, and The Martin Short Show.

In recent years, Wendt reunited with fellow comedic actors Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, and Kevin Nealon for A History of the World in Six Glasses on Fox Nation.

The series, developed by former Cheers executive producer Rob Long, explored the cultural and historical impact of beverages like beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, and soda.

