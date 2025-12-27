Florida man kills wife, shoots stepdaughter over NFL game argument, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place on December 22, 2025, in Highland City, Lakeland, Florida. The incident involved 47-year-old Jason Kenney, who allegedly shot his wife and stepdaughter before killing himself.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on December 22, deputies received a 911 call from a neighbor’s home. A 12-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed, reported that they ran away from the house after overhearing some arguing. During his escape, he heard a single gunshot, which led him to call for assistance.

Investigators say Kenney was watching an NFL game in the living room when an argument erupted between him and his wife, who did not want to watch the game. During the disagreement, the mother told her son to call 911 before he ran off, indicating that the situation was escalating.

When deputies reached the residence, they discovered Kenney’s wife dead from a gunshot wound to the head in the living room. His 13-year-old stepdaughter had two gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Their 1-year-old daughter was found unharmed in her crib.

After the shooting, Kenney drove away in his truck and contacted his sister, who is outside Florida. During the call, he confessed that he had done something terrible and mentioned she would see it on the news. He then proceeded to his late father’s property on 10th Street South in Lake Wales

