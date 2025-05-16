Ex-MLB All-Star Rafael Furcal reportedly arrested on felony charges after altercation with truck driver

Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal was arrested Wednesday in South Florida, according to the Associated Press.

The three-time All-Star reportedly turned himself in at Broward County jail on a warrant issued Monday and was quickly released on bond. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.

To be very clear, "missile" in this case means "a stone or other hard substance which would produce death or great bodily harm," per the Florida legislature's website. Authorities have provided few details about the incident in question.

The 47-year-old Furcal is a 14-season MLB veteran, playing shortstop for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins. He made his debut in 2000 with the Braves and won Rookie of the Year honors, and also completed the 12 unassisted triple play in MLB history in 2003.

Furcal carved out a career as a dependable shortstop, with a bat that would come and go. When he was hitting, he received All-Star nods and MVP votes, and he reached the mountaintop in 2011 after a midseason trade landed him on the Cardinals' World Series-winning team.