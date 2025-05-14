Derrick Henry agrees to historic two-year, $30 million extension with Ravens after leading NFL in rushing TDs

The Baltimore Ravens don't expect Derrick Henry to slow down any time soon. The running back reportedly signed a two-year, $30 million extension to remain with the franchise, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal will pay Henry an average salary of $15 million per season, a record for a running back over 30. Henry will be guaranteed $25 million as part of the deal.

Sources: The Baltimore #Ravens and Derrick Henry have agreed to a 2-year contract extension that averages $15M per year - the most ever for a RB over 30 years old. The deal negotiated by Todd France includes $25M fully guaranteed.

In his first season with the Ravens, the 31-year-old Henry rushed for 1,921 yards. He scored 16 rushing touchdowns, leading the NFL.

